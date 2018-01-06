Analysts Set Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Target Price at $39.50

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Cutera from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Cutera news, Director David B. Apfelberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Pardos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,968 shares of company stock worth $1,676,086. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 85,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 533.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 64,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 157,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.08, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Cutera has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

