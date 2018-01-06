Analysts Set Apptio Inc. (APTI) Price Target at $24.78

Shares of Apptio Inc. (NASDAQ:APTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Apptio in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
In other Apptio news, insider Christopher Pick sold 171,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $3,732,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 20,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,185 shares of company stock worth $16,070,951 in the last ninety days. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 418,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,462. Apptio has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.38 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59.
Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Apptio will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apptio Company Profile
Apptio, Inc is a provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions. The Company’s cloud-based platform and software as a service (SaaS) applications enable information technology (IT) leaders to analyze, optimize and plan technology investments, and benchmark the financial and operational performance against peers.
Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.