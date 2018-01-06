Analysts Set Apptio Inc. (APTI) Price Target at $24.78

Shares of Apptio Inc. (NASDAQ:APTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Apptio in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Apptio news, insider Christopher Pick sold 171,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $3,732,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 20,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,185 shares of company stock worth $16,070,951 in the last ninety days. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apptio by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 668,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 71,318 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Apptio by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apptio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apptio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apptio by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 418,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,462. Apptio has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.38 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Apptio will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc is a provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions. The Company’s cloud-based platform and software as a service (SaaS) applications enable information technology (IT) leaders to analyze, optimize and plan technology investments, and benchmark the financial and operational performance against peers.

