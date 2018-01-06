Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $12.05. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2018 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group set a $790.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target (down from $620.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AutoZone from $577.00 to $571.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $810.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $726.06.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO ) opened at $775.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21,210.00, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $491.13 and a 52-week high of $800.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $10.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 78.83% and a net margin of 11.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James C. Griffith sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.17, for a total value of $2,529,469.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.84, for a total value of $18,598,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,173 shares of company stock worth $66,316,676 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

