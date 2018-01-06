Analog Devices (ADI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.72.
Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ ADI) opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $33,656.45, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $93.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.
In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $8,517,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,565,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,566 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.
