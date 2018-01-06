American Vanguard (AVD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVD. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Vanguard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Vanguard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of American Vanguard ( NYSE AVD ) opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $77,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David` T. Johnson sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $124,749.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Vanguard by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. grew its position in American Vanguard by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 12,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

