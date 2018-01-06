American Campus Communities (ACC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, finance, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACC. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.
