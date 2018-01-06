Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) Insider Joseph P. Demanche Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) opened at $8.75 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $398.16, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ameresco had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

