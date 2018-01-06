Amarin (AMRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AMRN. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Amarin ( AMRN ) opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Thero bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 128,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $545,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $7,875,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $2,814,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in lipid science focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. The Company operates through the development and commercialization of Vascepa segment. The Company’s lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule, is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

