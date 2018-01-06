Albemarle Co. (ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $794.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.00 million and the lowest is $777.00 million. Albemarle reported sales of $696.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $794.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Albemarle had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

Albemarle (NYSE ALB) opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $14,388.74, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/albemarle-co-alb-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-794-58-million.html.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.