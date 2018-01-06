Headlines about Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Albany Molecular Research earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3955834607475 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Albany Molecular Research (AMRI) remained flat at $$21.74 during midday trading on Friday. Albany Molecular Research has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $937.41, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/albany-molecular-research-amri-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Albany Molecular Research

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany Molecular Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany Molecular Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.