Ag Growth International (AFN) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Friday. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.88.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) opened at C$55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.48, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.29. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.08 and a 12 month high of C$60.26.

In other news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.45, for a total transaction of C$320,700.00. Also, insider Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,211.52.

WARNING: “Ag Growth International (AFN) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at TD Securities” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/ag-growth-international-afn-given-new-c73-00-price-target-at-td-securities.html.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The Company focuses on grain handling, storage and conditioning products. The Company’s products service both Farm and Commercial markets, and sells to farmers, contractors and corporate entities. The Company manufactures in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.