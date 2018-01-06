Active Energy Group’s (AEG) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their corporate rating on shares of Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners restated a corporate rating on shares of Active Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) opened at GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Active Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc is a supplier of industrial wood chip for Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) manufacturing and Biomass for Energy (BFE) power generation, second-generation BFE fuel solutions and systems, and global forestry and natural resources development services. The Company’s segments include MDF Wood Chip, which includes wood chip processing and supply business division; Forestry & Natural Resources, which includes the Company’s initiatives to secure ownership of the entire timber supply chain from forest to finished product, and BFE Fuel Solutions, which includes the Company’s renewable Biomass for Energy fuel division, which engages in development of second-generation BFE fuel solutions and systems.

