BidaskClub upgraded shares of A V Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A V Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
A V Homes (NASDAQ AVHI) opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.68, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.55. A V Homes has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/a-v-homes-avhi-upgraded-to-buy-by-bidaskclub.html.
A V Homes Company Profile
AV Homes, Inc is a homebuilder engaged in the business of homebuilding and community development in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. The Company is also engaged in other real estate activities, such as the operation of amenities and the sale of land for third-party development. The Company’s segments include Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas.
Receive News & Ratings for A V Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A V Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.