A V Homes (AVHI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of A V Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A V Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get A V Homes alerts:

A V Homes (NASDAQ AVHI) opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.68, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.55. A V Homes has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in A V Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in A V Homes by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in A V Homes by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in A V Homes by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in A V Homes by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/a-v-homes-avhi-upgraded-to-buy-by-bidaskclub.html.

A V Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc is a homebuilder engaged in the business of homebuilding and community development in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. The Company is also engaged in other real estate activities, such as the operation of amenities and the sale of land for third-party development. The Company’s segments include Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas.

Receive News & Ratings for A V Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A V Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.