$441.75 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) to report $441.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.20 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $392.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $441.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($2.90). The company had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

AGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1,797.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.82. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $69.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $411,120.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary V. Woods bought 20,000 shares of Argo Group International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,274.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,524 shares of company stock worth $1,067,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 58,560 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$441.75 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) This Quarter” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/441-75-million-in-sales-expected-for-argo-group-international-holdings-ltd-agii-this-quarter.html.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (AGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.