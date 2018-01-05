Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NOSTRUM OIL & G (NSTRY) to “Hold”

NOSTRUM OIL & G (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “
NOSTRUM OIL & G (NSTRY) opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $852.47 and a P/E ratio of -62.48. NOSTRUM OIL & G has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Nostrum Oil and Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
