Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rexnord (RXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months, shares of Rexnord Corporation have underperformed the industry. We believe that the company is exposed to risks arising from industry rivalry, forex woes, geo-political issues and uncertain economic conditions. Also, rising costs and huge debt level remain woes. For fiscal 2018, the company anticipates water and waste water infrastructure to decline in the Middle East. Earnings estimates on the stock decreased for both fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019 in the last 60 days.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Rexnord ( NYSE RXN ) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 633,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,730.00, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.75 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 11.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 27.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 28.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

