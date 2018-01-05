Zacks Investment Research Lowers DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

DASAN Zhone Solutions ( DZSI ) traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 4.34. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of DASAN Zhone Solutions worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc, formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc, designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user.

