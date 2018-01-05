Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inphi (IPHI) to Sell

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Inphi in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Inphi ( NYSE:IPHI ) traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 602,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,533. The company has a market cap of $1,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Inphi has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,542 shares in the company, valued at $266,717.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,298 shares of company stock worth $4,038,867 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 1,047.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,894,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,176,000 after buying an additional 5,380,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Inphi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,064,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,702,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,068,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,235,000 after buying an additional 97,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,912,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,581,000 after buying an additional 153,355 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 837,600 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-inphi-iphi-to-sell.html.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters.

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.