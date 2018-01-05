Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Edap Tms (EDAP) to Hold

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $3.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP ) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 19,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.02. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 843,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 93,762 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 520.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 323,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 271,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA (EDAP) is a holding company engaged in developing and marketing the Ablatherm and Focal One devices. The Company operates two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) (including lithotripsy activities). The Company is developing HIFU technology for the treatment of certain other types of tumors.

