Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (PSX) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Vetr lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.14 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 2,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $270,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $270,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,520,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,258 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 468,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,395,000 after purchasing an additional 460,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,838,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,438,000 after purchasing an additional 422,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,459,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,915 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,217,000 after purchasing an additional 301,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX) traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. The company has a market cap of $51,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

Phillips 66 declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

