Zacks: BancFirst Co. (BANF) Given $55.75 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $55.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 39 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF ) opened at $52.50 on Friday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,633.34, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.75 per share, with a total value of $26,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $603,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,576,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

