Zacks: Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.82 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $14.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ CHRW) traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,267. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $12,502.19, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, VP Ben G. Campbell sold 4,865 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $413,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,738 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,903 shares of company stock worth $1,854,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

