Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $5.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.84 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.25 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $22.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on AutoNation from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,908. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,040.00, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,480 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $193,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $519,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,877.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,647. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 251,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/zacks-analysts-expect-autonation-inc-an-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-5-56-billion.html.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.