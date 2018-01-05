Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International (OII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $476.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.14 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 2,925,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,600. The company has a market cap of $2,214.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/zacks-analysts-anticipate-oceaneering-international-oii-will-post-earnings-of-0-09-per-share.html.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.