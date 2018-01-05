Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Leidos posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Leidos news, Director John P. Jumper sold 61,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $3,921,240.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,647,778.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,484,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,874,000 after buying an additional 2,758,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,650,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,894,000 after buying an additional 1,280,482 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,144,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after buying an additional 1,131,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,717,000 after buying an additional 776,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after buying an additional 399,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos (LDOS) traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 535,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,450. Leidos has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $9,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc (Leidos) is a science and technology solutions company focused on delivering solutions primarily in the areas of national security, health and engineering. The Company is a holding company whose direct 100%-owned subsidiary is Leidos, Inc, which delivers science and technology solutions in the areas of national security, health and engineering to agencies of the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community, the United States Department of Homeland Security, and other United States Government civil agencies, state and local government agencies, foreign governments and customers across a variety of commercial markets.

