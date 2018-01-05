Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Yum! Brands (YUM) traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,000. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,920.00, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $347,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $286,681.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,937 shares of company stock valued at $802,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

