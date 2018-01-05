Your Community Bankshares (YCB) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Your Community Bankshares (NASDAQ: YCB) is one of 313 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Your Community Bankshares to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Your Community Bankshares alerts:

Your Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Your Community Bankshares pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 35.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

34.7% of Your Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Your Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Your Community Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Your Community Bankshares 22.71% 11.13% 0.98% Your Community Bankshares Competitors 18.59% 8.30% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Your Community Bankshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Your Community Bankshares N/A N/A 14.53 Your Community Bankshares Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 394.41

Your Community Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Your Community Bankshares. Your Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Your Community Bankshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Your Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Your Community Bankshares Competitors 2244 8672 8714 354 2.36

As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Your Community Bankshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Your Community Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Your Community Bankshares Company Profile

Your Community Bankshares, Inc., formerly Community Bank Shares of Indiana, Inc., is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Your Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has approximately three subsidiaries to manage its investment portfolio, including CBSI Holdings, Inc. and CBSI Investments, Inc., which together owns CBSI Investment Portfolio Management, LLC, which holds and manages investment securities owned by the Bank. In addition, the Company owns a captive insurance company, CBIN Insurance, Inc., which issues policies to its banking subsidiaries. The Company offers business and personal banking services through a range of deposit products and services that include non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, mobile banking, debit cards, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Your Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Your Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.