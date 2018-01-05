Xencor Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($2.12) Per Share (XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Xencor in a note issued to investors on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on XNCR. ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price target on Xencor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Xencor by 158.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 62.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xencor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 24,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $493,306.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 9,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $191,303.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 278,535 shares of company stock worth $5,526,936. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.
