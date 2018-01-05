Workday Inc (WDAY) Insider Mark S. Peek Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Mark S. Peek sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $4,738,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $109.25. 2,774,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.05 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $117,209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6,210.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,038,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,782,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,937,000 after purchasing an additional 846,809 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 492.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 383,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 318,523 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Workday from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Workday from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

