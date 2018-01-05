Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of Wintrust Financial (WTFC) traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 316,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,633. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $4,590.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 22,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,794,933.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,915.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.58 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,563,512. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,576,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,316,000 after buying an additional 382,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

