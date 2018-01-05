William Hill (WMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $330.90

William Hill plc (LON:WMH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 330.90 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 329.30 ($4.40), with a volume of 4783825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.40 ($4.28).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.94) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.34) to GBX 260 ($3.48) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 290 ($3.88) to GBX 285 ($3.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.21) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of William Hill to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 224 ($3.00) to GBX 330 ($4.41) in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 292.53 ($3.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2,750.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.16.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC is a gambling company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activities undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines. The Online segment consists of all online and telephone activity outside of Australia, including sports betting, casino, poker sites and other gaming products along with telephone betting services.

