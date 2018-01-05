West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. UBS Group raised J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $198,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $150,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $698,093. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Co (NYSE SJM) traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 663,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,801. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $99.57 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14,260.00, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

