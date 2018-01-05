Werner Enterprises (WERN) Upgraded at UBS Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 547,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,233. The firm has a market cap of $2,806.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $528.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.48 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,171,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,451,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,042.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 179,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,483,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Upgraded at UBS Group” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/werner-enterprises-wern-upgraded-at-ubs-group.html.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

