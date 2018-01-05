Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Sandler O’Neill Analysts

Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 77,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,767. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $505.74, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, insider Rebecca M. Arndt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $118,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc is the holding company of WaterStone Bank SSB (WaterStone Bank). WaterStone Bank is a community bank. The Company operates in two segments: community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services. Its consumer products include loan products, deposit products, and personal investment services.

