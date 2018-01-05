Wacker Neuson (WAC) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €38.00 ($45.24) target price from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAC. equinet set a €27.20 ($32.38) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($26.19) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.74) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.50 ($31.55) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.24 ($33.62).

Shares of Wacker Neuson (ETR WAC) opened at €31.86 ($37.93) on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €14.90 ($17.74) and a fifty-two week high of €32.04 ($38.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $2,230.00 and a P/E ratio of 27.23.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters, as well as compact construction equipment, including excavators, compact and tele wheel loaders, telehandlers, skid steer and compact track loaders, dumpers, and telescopic and articulated wheel loaders.

