Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. 105,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,367. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $880.01, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of -0.42.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCRA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after buying an additional 344,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,424,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 236,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 198,324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

