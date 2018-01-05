Viveve Medical (VIVE) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVE. Cowen set a $11.00 price objective on Viveve Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Viveve Medical in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viveve Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Viveve Medical (VIVE) traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,267. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.55, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.67.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 275.77% and a negative net margin of 257.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Viveve Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVE. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets a medical device, Geneveve, for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity, for improved sexual function, and for vaginal rejuvenation. The Company’s, Geneveve, is a non-invasive solution for vaginal laxity, which includes three components: the Viveve System (a radio frequency (RF), generator housed in a table-top console), a reusable handpiece and a single-use treatment tip, as well as several other consumable accessories.

