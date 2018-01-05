Videocon d2h (VDTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ VDTH) traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 1.90. Videocon d2h has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Videocon d2h by 9.7% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,476,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 307,239 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Videocon d2h by 290.0% in the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 3,060,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,550 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Videocon d2h by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,060,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Videocon d2h by 13.9% in the third quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 151,663 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Videocon d2h by 2.5% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 838,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Videocon d2h Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers.

