Valmont Industries (VMI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valmont Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0699326293146 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $135.95 and a 12-month high of $176.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3,783.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $680.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

In related news, VP Vanessa Kay Brown sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.74, for a total transaction of $525,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Valmont Industries (VMI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/valmont-industries-vmi-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, and steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower and other structures, and mechanized irrigation systems. The Company’s segments are Engineered Support Structures (ESS); Utility Support Structures; Energy and Mining; Coatings; Irrigation, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.