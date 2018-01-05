Urthecast (UR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Urthecast (TSE:UR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a C$1.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.75. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Urthecast from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Urthecast (TSE:UR) opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. Urthecast has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.17.

