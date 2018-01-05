United Bankshares (UBSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

UBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ UBSI) traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 449,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,033. The firm has a market cap of $3,658.99, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.87 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,701,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,580 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,939,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,934,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/united-bankshares-ubsi-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell.html.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through community banking segment. United’s Banking Subsidiaries offer a range of commercial and retail banking services and products. United, through its subsidiaries, engages in community banking and offers banking products and services permitted by law and regulation.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.