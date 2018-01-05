Union Jack Oil (UJO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Union Jack Oil PLC (LON:UJO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 67430497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc is an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on drilling, development, investment and production in the United Kingdom hydrocarbon sector. Its projects include Wressle, located on PEDL180; Burton on the Wolds, located on PEDL201; Biscathorpe, located on PEDL253, and North Kelsey located on PEDL241.

