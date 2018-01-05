Umpqua (UMPQ) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. Wedbush currently has $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a sell rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Umpqua from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Umpqua from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ UMPQ) traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 2,056,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $4,583.02, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $295.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.51 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.93%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Raymond P. Davis sold 36,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $758,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Umpqua by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

