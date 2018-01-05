Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Get Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Santander cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B ( NYSE TGS ) traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 171,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,610.19, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/transportadora-de-gas-sa-ord-b-tgs-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.