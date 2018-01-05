Traders Sell Shares of iShares Europe ETF (IEV) on Strength (IEV)

Investors sold shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) on strength during trading on Friday. $9.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.70 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Europe ETF had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Europe ETF traded up $0.33 for the day and closed at $48.62

The company has a market cap of $3,130.00 and a PE ratio of -16.21.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. iShares Europe ETF’s payout ratio is -37.67%.

