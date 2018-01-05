Traders Buy The Coca-Cola (KO) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $172.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $65.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.64 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $46.07

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised The Coca-Cola from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.72 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Vetr raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $196,290.00, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.95%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $15,578,834.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,399.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,069,000 after purchasing an additional 470,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,779,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,741 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 139,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

