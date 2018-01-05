Traders Buy J M Smucker (SJM) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $49.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.16 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, J M Smucker had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. J M Smucker traded down ($0.32) for the day and closed at $123.40Specifically, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $198,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $150,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $698,093. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Group set a $130.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14,130.00, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in J M Smucker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

