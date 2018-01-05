Total System Services (TSS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSS. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.35.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Shares of Total System Services (TSS) traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $79.42. 1,033,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Total System Services has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14,630.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $852.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Total System Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 23,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,747,228.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Total System Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Total System Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Total System Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Total System Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Total System Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/total-system-services-tss-receives-buy-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.