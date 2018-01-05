TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Receives $82.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cowen set a $88.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TJX Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 278.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,791,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $490,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,846 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1,038.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,067,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $221,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,767,923 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,874 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in TJX Companies by 63.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,667,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $336,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2,438.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,529,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies ( TJX ) traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.15. 3,864,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $49,090.00, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $80.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

