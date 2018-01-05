The Fresh Market (TFM) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about The Fresh Market (NASDAQ:TFM) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Fresh Market earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 43.4212246328465 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of The Fresh Market (NASDAQ TFM) traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,910. The Fresh Market has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

The Fresh Market, Inc is a United States-based specialty grocery retailer. The Company focuses on perishable categories, which include meat, seafood, produce, deli, bakery, floral, sushi and prepared foods. Its non-perishable categories include traditional grocery, frozen and dairy products, as well as bulk, coffee and candy, and beer and wine.

